HUBBARD—Russell E. VanDornum, 91, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard, IA 50122. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Russell and his family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.