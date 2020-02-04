IOWA FALLS - Ruth M. Pekarek, 92, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A visitation is planned from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. A burial service will follow at North Lawn Memory Gardens. Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Mildred Neubauer Pekarek was born in Franklin County, Iowa, on Aug. 16, 1927, to Paul and Hannah Neubauer. Ruth was the youngest of 13 children. She was baptized Sept. 4, 1927, and confirmed April 6, 1941, at the Grant Center Lutheran Church. Ruth attended school in Geneva, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Robert Pekarek. Bob and Ruth married on Nov. 10, 1946, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. To this union were born two sons, Timothy Gene and Tommy Ray. Ruth worked for a short time at Northwestern Bell Telephone and then worked many years for Drs. Graham, Dunlay, Gude and Brunkhorst. Ruth and Bob were active members for many years of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls and were very dedicated in their faith. Ruth also served as a member of the Rebekah Circle and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was always a generous helper and cared for others.