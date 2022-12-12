MOUNT VERNON - Michael Rae Ryan was born on May 13, 1944, in Iowa Falls and passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. The son of Harold “Toots” Ryan and Melba Ryan, he grew up on a farm in Popejoy, Iowa and spent most of his adult life raising a family with his wife, Shirley, in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
He graduated from Alden High School in 1962, where he was an all-conference two-way lineman for the football team, a starting shortstop and pitcher for the baseball team, and a letter winner in basketball. Mike was a die-hard fan of the Mount Vernon Mustangs, Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, and especially the Chicago Cubs -- as well as any team who played the St. Louis Cardinals.
After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, Michael married the love of his life, Shirley Kohl. Mike traveled Eastern Iowa as a bank examiner with the FDIC, and they moved to Mount Vernon in 1972, where Shirley was employed as a physical education teacher and Mike was hired later that year as an officer of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Company. Mike worked at the bank for 32 years until he retired in 2004 as Senior Lender and Senior Vice President. Mike was a tremendous producer for the bank and well known for his positive can-do attitude, unique character lending style, and extraordinary personal relationships with his customers and co-workers. Upon retirement, Mike loyally served on the bank’s board of directors until 2018.
Easy to laugh and hard to anger, he was proud of his family and adopted hometown, often introducing himself to strangers by shaking hands and saying, “Mike Ryan, Mount Vernon, Iowa!” Many that knew Mike understood his first priority was for his family and community, and the things he could do to improve their lives.
Mike spent much of retirement playing golf with his buddies, going to grandkids’ ball games with Shirley, and escaping the cold Iowa winters to vacation in St. Petersburg, Florida where he loved to have a drink at happy hour and listen to music, and attend spring training baseball games…and root against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Most of all, Mike will be remembered for his big, kind heart and generous spirit to all those who knew him.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Mary Kay, and is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sons: David (Heidi) Ryan and Russ (Sandy) Ryan; his nine grandchildren: Jacob (Alexa) Ryan, Emily Stamp (Shea), Sarah Eyde (Gabe), Trey (Caroline) Ryan, Elizabeth “Libby” Ryan, Paul Ryan, Lauren Ryan, Henry Ryan, and Michael “Mikey” Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren: Brody, Ricky, and Hayden Ryan; Breck, Beau, and Berkley Stamp; Addison Eyde. He is also survived by his two brothers: James (Bonnye) Ryan of Clive, Iowa, and Tim (Diane) Ryan of Woodlands, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Mount Vernon Community School District Foundation or the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon.
Those unable to attend are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Mike’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.