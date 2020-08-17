HUBBARD—Sana Zierke, 77, of Hubbard, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a sudden cardiac arrest in her home on Aug. 12. An outdoor flowing visitation will be Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A memorial service will be held at Hubbard Recreation Club House on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. and a catered lunch will follow. Feel free to wear casual attire to both functions. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established for local charities. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Sana and her family. For more information go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com