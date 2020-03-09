DUMONT—Sandra Beth (Vlieger) Ritsema went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley. Burial will be in the Washington Reformed Cemetery, rural Ackley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: Washington Reformed Church, 28182 Birch Ave., Ackley, IA 50601 or Answers in Genesis: https://answersingenesis.org/donate/.