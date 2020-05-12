IOWA FALLS
Bobby Scadden, 82, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment on Wednesday, May 13, at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Bobby and his family.
Bobby G. Scadden was born July 8, 1937, to Carrol Wray and Mary Pauline (Adams) Scadden in Van Wert, Iowa. He graduated Van Wert High School and then Railroad Telegrapher School. On July 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to Janice (Westphal) Scadden. Bobby worked 41 years for Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad as a transportation assistant, retiring in 1997. After retirement he kept busy working for Farm Service and he also escorted for Prestressed Concrete in Iowa Falls. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and anything sports related.
Bobby Scadden is survived by his wife, Janice Scadden of Iowa Falls, Iowa; his children, Rob (Deb) Scadden of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Lori Scadden of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Shelley Schossow (Kenny) of Laurens, Iowa, and Wendy Gwinn (Rick) of Independence, Missouri; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Edler and Barbara Davis.
