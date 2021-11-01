Schaa, Donald “Don” R.

PARKERSBURG - Donald Schaa, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Maple Manor in Aplington. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Woodley Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in a private family setting. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Don and his family.
Donald “Don” R. Schaa was born on Feb. 25, 1931, (the youngest of nine children) at home in Eldora to Theodore and Lula (Lundy) Schaa. Don was active in all sports during his Eldora High School years. There were a lot of newspaper stories about his football games. On March 11, 1951, (during a huge snowstorm) Don married the love of his life, Gloria Ruby at the Methodist Church in Eldora. To this union four children were born: Doug, Lynn, Lee and Amy.