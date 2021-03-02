STEAMBOAT ROCK
Greg Schaa, 60, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. At Greg's request a celebration of life will be announced later this year. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Greg and his family.
Greg “Shazie” Schaa, age 60 years, left this earth in the early morning of March 1, 2021. He fought a short battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Eldora High School (1979) and attended Kirksville, UNI and Iowa Central Community College. He was employed for the past 20 years by the Iowa Veterans Home.
Greg loved his cat, George, who is 21 years old. He enjoyed playing golf, where he was a member of the Wellsburg Golf Course. He liked watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, as well as the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing pepper with friends and family and spending time with his granddaughters.
Greg Schaa is survived by his wife, Dawn (Montgomery) Schaa; daughter “in heart,” Jill (Travis) Hollander; and the lights of his life, granddaughters Avery, Audra and Andie Hollander; his Montgomery family: Arlene, Twyla, Allen (Sue), Arlen (Renee), Kevin (Angie), Lesa (Alan) and their families; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorraine Schaa; sister, Patricia Littschwager; and his son, Damon Wood.
Greg Schaa, 60, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. At Greg's request a celebration of life will be announced later this year. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Greg and his family.
Greg “Shazie” Schaa, age 60 years, left this earth in the early morning of March 1, 2021. He fought a short battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Eldora High School (1979) and attended Kirksville, UNI and Iowa Central Community College. He was employed for the past 20 years by the Iowa Veterans Home.
Greg loved his cat, George, who is 21 years old. He enjoyed playing golf, where he was a member of the Wellsburg Golf Course. He liked watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, as well as the Iowa Hawkeyes, playing pepper with friends and family and spending time with his granddaughters.
Greg Schaa is survived by his wife, Dawn (Montgomery) Schaa; daughter “in heart,” Jill (Travis) Hollander; and the lights of his life, granddaughters Avery, Audra and Andie Hollander; his Montgomery family: Arlene, Twyla, Allen (Sue), Arlen (Renee), Kevin (Angie), Lesa (Alan) and their families; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorraine Schaa; sister, Patricia Littschwager; and his son, Damon Wood.