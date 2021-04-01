Schafer, Melvin Wesley

ACKLEY - Melvin Wesley Schafer, 76, of Ackley, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. There are no services planned at this time. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Melvin Schafer Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Melvin Schafer was born July 8, 1944, to Benjamin Wesley and Elizabeth M. (Smith) Schafer in Keokuk, Iowa. Melvin was united in marriage to Linda Murch and to this union four children were born: Travis, Julia, Melvin Jr. and baby Schafer. Melvin and Linda were later divorced and Melvin was later united in marriage to Sheila Talkington.