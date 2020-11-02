IOWA FALLS
Robert Schafer, 77, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. A private family graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Bob and his family.
Bob was born on Jan. 11, 1943, to John Albert and Helen Mary (Hofmann) Schafer in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended Ackley Community Schools and Ellsworth Community College for two years. Bob was a member of the St. Mark Catholic Church and former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. He had five beautiful daughters through his first marriage to Kay (Sheldon) Bahr. The couple later divorced. On July 10, 1993, he was united in marriage to Raejean (Reingardt) at their home in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Bob was a loving father and husband who enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed life and socializing about farming. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, painting model tractors, refurbishing tractors and woodworking. Bob and his wife enjoyed playing cards with friends and eating out. In his later years, he enjoyed riding around the yard on his mower and tinkering around the farm.
Robert Schafer is survived by his wife, Raejean Schafer of Iowa Falls, Iowa; his children, Jill Schafer of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Chris (Steve) Fraher of Urbandale, Iowa, Sheli (Tyler) Duit of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Jamie (Jesse) Peterson of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Sue (Dennis) Milsom of Overland Park, Kansas, Dale (Sue) Chukker of Orlando, Florida, Troy Chukker (LeAnn) of Charles City, Iowa; his grandchildren: Adam and Cameron Fraher, Alex Sanders and Jack Duit, Makayla Peterson, Devin and Lily Milsom, Nicole (Brent) Zoske, Branden Olsen, Lindsey and Matthew Chukker; great-grandchildren, Riley, Ashtyn, and Colt Zoske; his brother, John (Judy) Schafer; brother-in-law, Merle (Ruth) Reingardt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents; sister, Shirley Halbach; and brother-in-law, Bill Halbach.
