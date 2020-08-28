BRADFORD
Linda Schriever, 72, of Bradford, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials.
Linda Jean Schriever was born May 28, 1948, to Cady and Theda (Willms) Reece in Hampton, Iowa. She attended school in Bradford through eighth grade and Iowa Falls High School graduating in 1966. Linda was united in marriage to Robert Schriever at the Bradford United Methodist Church on March 2, 1968.
Linda loved being a wife, mother and especially loved being a grandmother. She held several jobs over the years but especially enjoyed baking at Iowa Falls High School in her later working years. After retiring she volunteered at the Iowa Falls Senior Center as a cook and hostess. Linda was a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church. Throughout the ‘80s and into the early ‘90s she and Bob went on many weekend missions to various churches around Iowa to share their faith in Christ. She enjoyed helping others but in doing so her own faith grew also. She enjoyed bus trips to Branson, Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Tennessee, but the thing she liked the best was making new friends on the bus. She loved spending time with her grandkids and watching them grow and attending their concerts and games.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Schriever of Bradford, Iowa; sons, Daniel (April) Schriever of Papillion, Nebraska, and James (Erin) Schriever of Boone, Iowa; grandchildren: Marcus and Kaitlynn Schriever, Lennon, Owen, Theda, Benjamin and Judah Schriever. Other survivors include brothers, John Reece of Bradford, Iowa, and William Reece of Bradford, Iowa; a sister, Tammra (Leslie) Janssen of Ackley, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Barb (Rick) Nigg of Crete, Nebraska, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Evelyn (David) Hovenga of Hampton, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Larry (Candis) Schriever of Port Hueneme, California.
Linda Schriever, 72, of Bradford, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials.
Linda Jean Schriever was born May 28, 1948, to Cady and Theda (Willms) Reece in Hampton, Iowa. She attended school in Bradford through eighth grade and Iowa Falls High School graduating in 1966. Linda was united in marriage to Robert Schriever at the Bradford United Methodist Church on March 2, 1968.
Linda loved being a wife, mother and especially loved being a grandmother. She held several jobs over the years but especially enjoyed baking at Iowa Falls High School in her later working years. After retiring she volunteered at the Iowa Falls Senior Center as a cook and hostess. Linda was a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church. Throughout the ‘80s and into the early ‘90s she and Bob went on many weekend missions to various churches around Iowa to share their faith in Christ. She enjoyed helping others but in doing so her own faith grew also. She enjoyed bus trips to Branson, Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Tennessee, but the thing she liked the best was making new friends on the bus. She loved spending time with her grandkids and watching them grow and attending their concerts and games.
Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Schriever of Bradford, Iowa; sons, Daniel (April) Schriever of Papillion, Nebraska, and James (Erin) Schriever of Boone, Iowa; grandchildren: Marcus and Kaitlynn Schriever, Lennon, Owen, Theda, Benjamin and Judah Schriever. Other survivors include brothers, John Reece of Bradford, Iowa, and William Reece of Bradford, Iowa; a sister, Tammra (Leslie) Janssen of Ackley, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Barb (Rick) Nigg of Crete, Nebraska, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Evelyn (David) Hovenga of Hampton, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Larry (Candis) Schriever of Port Hueneme, California.