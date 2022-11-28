Schroeder, Evelyn (Evie)

HUBBARD - Evelyn (Evie) Schroeder, age 88, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Adams Celebration of Life in Owasa has assisted the family with cremation care.
Evelyn Teresa Rust, the daughter of George and Tonnie (Mueller) Rust was born on Feb. 7, 1934 in Dumont, Iowa. She attended elementary school at one of the country schools in the Kesley, Iowa area. In 1951, she played in the Iowa Girls 6-on-6 State Basketball Tournament for Hansell High School, who won the championship game. She graduated from Hansell High School in 1952.
On Aug. 31,1954, Evelyn was united in marriage to Clem Schroeder of Elma, Iowa at the Reformed Church in Dumont. They moved to Hubbard and eventually bought a farm in New Providence. They raised livestock and grew corn and soy beans. They raised their family on the farm, where they lived and worked until moving to Hubbard in the late 1980s.
Evelyn was known for her strong work ethic, which included fabulous cooking and baking skills. She loved to experiment with food and was always looking for new recipes to try. She had so many great recipes that her family made a small cookbook with family favorites. She also had a great sense of style and ability to sew beautiful clothes. She taught herself to sew when she was young and she taught her three daughters to sew as well. Evie and Clem were known to ‘cut a rug’ on the dance floor, as they loved going dancing, from their youth well into their later years. She was a long-standing member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbard and actively participated in the Women’s Mission Circle for many years.
Evelyn was a resident at the Hubbard Care Center for the past 8.5 years, where she saw many friends come and go. Her many friends at the Care Center will miss her dearly. She loved watching photos of her family each day from an internet feed, as well as visits from family and her son’s standard poodles, LeRoux and Freddie.
Evelyn is survived by her brother Richard (Joan) Rust; daughter Debbie Hargadon in Morgan Hill, Calif.; son Don Schroeder (Marygrace Elson) in Iowa City, Iowa; daughter Diane Marciales (Barry Aronowitz) in Huntington Beach, Calif.; and daughter Denise Schroeder (Bill Kirby) in Portland, Ore.; grandchildren: Caesar Marciales (Kelly), Kathryn Hargadon, Grace Hargadon; step-grandchildren: Charlotte Triplett (Jack), Gabi Wieneke (Mark), Taylor Gandsey (John Frakes), Torrie Gandsey; great-grandchildren: Abby, Charlotte, Daniel and Gwendolyn Marciales; Rachel Triplett and Ruth Frakes; brother-in-law Robert Schroeder (Arlene).
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clem, sister Bernese, brother Joe, and parents-in-law the Rev. Clemens Schroeder Sr. and Esther Schroeder, brother-in-law Victor Schroeder and sister-in-law Barbara Peterson.
A Celebration of life event to honor Evelyn’s life is being planned for a later date, targeting late spring of 2023.
Cards of sympathy can be sent to: Denise Schroeder, PO Box 537, Manzanita, OR 97130. Memorial contributions will be donated to Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.