Julie Schroeder, 56, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at her home in Radcliffe. A flowing visitation will be held Friday, July 10, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Face masks are requested and social distancing guidelines should be followed. A graveside service will be held at Radcliffe Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. You are encouraged to bring your lawn chair. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for an adoptive/foster youth scholarship. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Julie Lynn (McLean) Schroeder, the daughter of William and Virginia (Herman) McLean, was born Nov. 13, 1963, in Des Moines, Iowa. Julie received her elementary schooling in Elkhart and graduated from North Polk Schools in 1982. She then attended the University of Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. It was her love of writing and unearthing the truth that drove her.
Julie worked as the Sports Information Director for the University of Florida before moving back to Iowa and taking the Sports Director job at Upper Iowa University. It is here that she met and married Mark Schroeder. The two were wed in Fayette on Aug. 31, 1996. Following their marriage, the two moved to Radcliffe, Iowa, where Julie became the Editor of The South Hardin Signal Review. Julie then took a position at Youth and Shelter Services in Ames, Iowa, where she found her true calling, working with children. Most recently she served as Director of the Promise Academy, a boarding school for children who needed a place to live and a place to get schooling. These kids were Julie’s extended family.
Julie was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer on March 16, 2020.
Julie passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, in her home where she was surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her dad.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, of Radcliffe; her mother, Virginia McLean of Elkhart, Iowa; her sisters, Shari McLean Merten, Ankeny, Iowa, and Rene McLean Leonard, Granville, New York. She is survived and will always be remembered and loved by her children, Tannah, Matthew, Jordan and Kaitlyn.
