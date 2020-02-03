MARSHALLTOWN
Russell Vern Schuler, 82, of Marshalltown, passed away Friday night, Jan. 31, 2020, at Southridge Specialty Care in Marshalltown. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Burial with military honors will be in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A memorial fund is being established. For further information or to send Russell’s family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Russell was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Edmunds County, South Dakota, the son of Edward and Bertha (Dufloth) Schuler. He lived his early childhood in Tolstoy, South Dakota, before his family moved to Eldora. He graduated from Hubbard High School. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served our country until his honorable discharge in 1958. On Sept. 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Grace Elaine Weuve and the couple were blessed with five children. Russell’s working career involved being an over-the-road truck driver. He was employed by several firms over the years but his longest employment was with the Pulley Trucking Company. His family was especially important to him and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing the lawn and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Russell was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Marshalltown. He was also a member of the Marshalltown YMCA and loved water walking.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Grace; his children, Diana Schuler, Gary (Martha) Schuler, Jeff (Deb) Schuler, Mike Schuler, Kenny (Karen) Schuler; sister, Bertha (Ken) Turner; brother, Rayburn (Charlotte) Schuler; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In eternal life, Russell has been reunited with his parents.
