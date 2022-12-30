Schuneman, Margaret Lucille (Zimmerman)

STEAMBOAT ROCK - Margaret Lucille (Zimmerman) Schuneman, 88, of Steamboat Rock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Christmas Day of 2022. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service – Creps Chapel, in Eldora. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock. Online condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Albert and Anna Zimmerman in Grundy County. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock on Nov. 26, 1944, and became a member of the church Dec. 3, 1944. Margaret attended Steamboat Rock High School, graduating in 1952. On Feb. 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Donald Schuneman at the First Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock. Born to this union was one son, Dwight Alan Schuneman.
Margaret served on the Board of Friendly Valley Apartments and Board of Steamboat Rock Cemetery Association. She also served as Church Clerk, Sunday School Teacher, and Director of Daily Vacation Bible School. She had several places of employment, primarily working as a secretary in most, including Eilers Grocery Store, Steamboat Rock Consolidated School District, Farmers Savings Bank, Steamboat Rock Cheese Factory, Fidelity Abstract & Title Co., and Harold H. Luiken & Sons, Inc., retiring in 2006. Margaret was devoted to serving the Lord and was a very active member of Steamboat Rock Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her son, Dwight (Jeannie) Schuneman; grandchildren Jennifer (Aarron) Stahl and Jason (Brandi) Schuneman; as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald; infant sister and brother Herb Zimmerman; and sister-in-law Carole Zimmerman.