WEBSTER CITY
Mary "Sadie" Sedam passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 98 at the Southfield Wellness Community in Webster City. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services. Flowers or cards may be sent to Surls Funeral Home, 505 Stevens St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Mary was born on June 3, 1921, to Ulysses and Lucy (Summer) Doss. She married Leslie Sedam in February 1943. Mary was active within the community and active for many years with the United Methodist Church and clubs in Williams. She loved to work in the garden and create with her bead work.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Les; father, Ulysses; mother, Lucy; brothers, Brent, Albert, Ray, John; sisters, Mabel and Evelyn.
She is survived by her brother, Everett Doss of Williams, and several nieces and nephews.
Mary "Sadie" Sedam passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 98 at the Southfield Wellness Community in Webster City. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services. Flowers or cards may be sent to Surls Funeral Home, 505 Stevens St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Mary was born on June 3, 1921, to Ulysses and Lucy (Summer) Doss. She married Leslie Sedam in February 1943. Mary was active within the community and active for many years with the United Methodist Church and clubs in Williams. She loved to work in the garden and create with her bead work.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Les; father, Ulysses; mother, Lucy; brothers, Brent, Albert, Ray, John; sisters, Mabel and Evelyn.
She is survived by her brother, Everett Doss of Williams, and several nieces and nephews.