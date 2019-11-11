IOWA FALLS - Sharon Book, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Scenic Manor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. For an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Sharon and her family.
Sharon Patricia Book, of Iowa Falls and formerly of Perry, Iowa, was born in Jefferson, Iowa, on Nov. 21, 1940. She was the oldest daughter of Richard Kinney and Wilda (Springer) Kinney. During World War II she lived in Tacoma, Washington, while her father worked in the Bremerton shipyards. The years before and after the war were spent in Perry. One of her earliest memories was of celebrating VJ Day aboard one of the ships her dad had helped build.