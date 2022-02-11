IOWA FALLS - John David Sheimo, 55, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. Per John’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services are planned. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: John Sheimo memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The family is requesting the memorials be made out to the American Cancer Society.
John David Sheimo was born Jan. 12, 1967, to John David and Diane Alona (Thaldorf) Sheimo in Winona, Minn. John attended Goodrich schools, graduating with the class of 1985. He graduated from Moraine Park Technical Institute. On July 16, 1988, John was united in marriage to Laurie Ann Meisenburg, and to this union one son was born, John Robert. John worked for the Times Citizen as a production manager in Iowa Falls. John was an Eagle Scout and was very active in scouting for many years. He was a leader into his late 40’s and served as a District Leader.