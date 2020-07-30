VAN METER - Sherre Lynn Fisher, 73, of Van Meter, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by family after a two-plus-year battle with colon cancer. Sherre was born the daughter of Carl and Carol Smith on Jan. 13, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1965 and attended Ellsworth Community College.
In 1966, Sherre married Bruce Fisher and in June of 1967 moved to Heidelberg, Germany, where Bruce was stationed. During her time abroad, they had a baby boy named Jeff. They returned to the states in 1969 where they lived in Ames, Iowa, where they had their daughter Kari. In Ames, Sherre served on the board of Planned Parenthood and was a stay-at-home mom to their two children. Sherre lived in Houston, Texas, Radcliffe, Iowa, and finally settled for many years in Buckeye and Alden, Iowa. While in Alden, Sherre worked as a program consultant at Farm Credit Services in Iowa Falls, Iowa, for 24 years until she retired in 2009. Sherre was a member of the Alden United Methodist Church, served as a Sunday school teacher and was involved in Sorority and Homemakers where she met many dear lifelong friends. She was also an avid gardener, seamstress, and a great cook which we still carry on her recipes today (Kringla, fried tacos, and pork shoulder stew just to name a few).