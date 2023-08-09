ALDEN - Ronald Keith Shineflew, 81, died at Azria Health Park Place on Aug. 2, 2023 from an ongoing illness. A service is being planned for Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. at Northside Senior Center, 3010 6th Ave. Des Moines, IA 50313. Family and friends are invited to attend. Luncheon to follow. Flowers and cards can be sent to Simplify Cremations and Funerals, 4821 SW 9th St. Des Moines, Iowa 50315.
Ronald was born Aug. 5, 1941 to Joseph and Ann Shineflew in Des Moines. His family moved to a farmhouse in Alden, Iowa in 1945 – later moving to town. Ron, (as he liked to be called) graduated from Alden High School in 1959.
In 1960, he married Melody June Shank living in Iowa Falls and later in Alden. Together they raised five boys: David, Daniel, Troy, Bryon and Aaron. He worked as a printer for 30 years at the Advertiser in Iowa Falls. Ron enjoyed playing cards, traveling, woodworking and riding motorcycles (in his younger years). He was an active Jehovah’s Witness, making his dedication and baptism in 1954 at Fayette, Iowa. Ron was part of the highland Park Congregation in Des Moines at the time of his death.
Ron is survived by his sons: David, (Christi) from Savannah, Ga.; Daniel (Jennifer) from Des Moines; Troy (Kelly) from Iowa Falls; and Aaron (Molly) from Des Moines. He is also survived by two sisters: Gayla Krueger from Murrieta, Calif.; and Janet Gielenfeldt (Larry) from Tracy, Calif. He is survived by five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Bryon, grandson Jared, and both of his parents: Joseph and Anna Shineflew.