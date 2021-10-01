Karen Shogren, 71, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Des Moines. Funeral Services for Karen Shogren will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Visitation will be the day of the funeral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Karen Shogren Memorial; c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Karen Elizabeth Edler was born the daughter of Lester Walter Edler and Virginia Darlene (Wyatt) Stanfield on April 26, 1950, in Fairfield. She attended the Fairfield Community Schools. In August of 1970, she was united in marriage to Johnnie D. Hall. To this union, two children were born: Kathy and Johnnie. On Nov. 17, 1979, Karen was united in marriage to Dale LeRoy Shogren. To this union, two more children were born: Kevin and Justin.