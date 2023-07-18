IOWA FALLS - Rick Silvest, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the church. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Rick and his family.
Rickie W. Silvest was born on Nov. 13, 1953 to Raymond W. and Ruth “Dolly” (Janes) Silvest in Eldora. Rickie graduated from Radcliffe High School class of 1971. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls.
Rickie was united in marriage to Kathleen A. Davis on Dec. 15, 1976 at the Buckeye Lutheran Church in Buckeye, Iowa.
Rick was a long-haul distance truck driver 36 years. The early years after marriage Rick was a farmhand for Keith Helvig, south of Iowa Falls. In 1984 Rick purchased a semi to pursue his dream job. Rick drove for Warren Transport, Case Implement, Rees Lease Inc. under MCT authority, First Fleet, Harris Quality and J & T Motor Freight before retiring, due to health reasons. The 13 years driving for MCT he received 13 Safe Driving awards. Rick drove just short of 5 million miles in his lifetime with no at fault accidents and only two minor accidents.
Rick collected Lionel trains, baseball cards and memorabilia. He enjoyed Knoxville Sprint Car Races and fishing. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rickie Silvest is survived by his wife, Kathleen Silvest of Iowa Falls; children, Angela (Scott) Neely and Kylinn Silvest of Iowa Falls; grandchildren: Linda, Rex (Brittany) and Caden; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Aloura. He is also survived by his brother, Randy Silvest; aunts: Dinah (Don) Jones, Butch (Dwayne) Draper, Jeanie Janes and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dolly; uncles, Jack and Ted Janes and aunt, Marge Tjarks.