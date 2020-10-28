BLAIRSBURG - Bobbie Jay (Bob) Sinclair died at MGMC on Oct. 20, 2020, due to COVID - not due to complications from COVID - but COVID.
Bobbie was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Hardin and Estle Sinclair. He lived with his parents, five sisters and one brother in Kansas, Colorado, Missouri and ended up in Eastern Colorado as his family were custom farmers. Bobbie graduated high school from Arriba, Colorado, in 1953. He attended Junior College in La Junta, Colorado, majoring in Vet Med and playing many sports, before he transferred to Colorado State University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and attended Basic Training in El Paso, Texas, as a medical tech. He completed his service and returned to CSU where he completed his degree and then a Master’s Degree in education in Earth Science and Geology. In 1968 he and his family moved to Corning, Iowa, where he took a teaching position. In 1970 they moved to Nevada, Iowa, where he was a ninth grade science teacher and coach. In 1979 he retired from teaching to work with Horace Mann Insurance Company, where he worked for many years. He retired and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Diane Sinclair, traveling and living in their home in Blairsburg, Iowa.