Smith, Carol Sean

IOWA FALLS - Carol Jean Waggoner Smith, 92, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, with family at her side. Interment of ashes will take place in the spring in Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls.
She was born on May 23, 1929, in Iowa Falls to Esther (Kelsey) and Joseph Waggoner. She spent her early years on farms near Iowa Falls and in Popejoy. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1946 and attended Ellsworth College, earning a degree in education. Her first teaching job was in Earlham. Carol married Kenneth Dale Smith on June 18, 1950. They raised their five children in Iowa Falls, moving to Marshalltown in 1968. Dale and Carol attended First Baptist Church of Iowa Falls and First Baptist in Marshalltown. They served in many ways, and Carol was active for over 25 years in Girl Scouts. She continued her teaching career in Marshalltown.