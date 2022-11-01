Smith, Marian Arlene

IOWA FALLS - Marian Arlene Smith, 85, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at her home in Waukee, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. will be a rosary. The visitation will follow from 5-7 p.m. both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Marian will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Marian was born to Vincent and Agnes (Hrubes) Nedved on the family farm near Garner on June 26, 1937. The oldest of six siblings, she grew up in the country speaking Czeck. She could be found tending chickens, choring around the homestead, many times driving tractors. She attended a one-room school in Hayfield before graduating from Garner High School.
Marian married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Smith in Duncan on Nov. 4, 1958 and together, they raised their family in Illinois and Iowa Falls. Marian was very active in church activities. At St. Mark’s in Iowa Falls, she was a Eucharistic Minister, worked the annual turkey dinner and played the piano and organ. Throughout the years, Marian worked as a school bus driver, as a bank teller, at the hospital and school. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, children, siblings and in-laws, gardening and playing cards. She made many meals for the flight breakfasts as a Windsocker at the Iowa Falls airport, and loved hosting family events. Most recently, she adored her many friends at Thomas Place and the activities and shenanigans they concocted.
Marian is survived by her children: Tom Smith, Vicki (John) Loebig, Ed (Julie) Smith, Mary (Randy) VanEssen and Greg (Melanie) Smith; grandchildren: Amanda (Carl) Symcox, William and Brendan Mitchell, Zach (Hannah) Smith, Casey Smith, Jordan Loebig, Bailey (James) Gulley, Nick (Sesha) Smith, Jessica (Awais) Raza, Jake VanEssen, Ben and Lia Smith; great-grandchildren: Parker, Laynie, Porter, Aaryn, Lenny, Nate and Leo. She is also survived by siblings: Elaine Weiland, Marlene (Larry) Christianson, Kathy (Tim) Hulse and Gerald (Pat) Nedved, Sue Nedved; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Vince and Agnes, husband Dick, daughter Melanie Mitchell and brother Bernie Nedved.
Memorial Donations may be made in Marian's memory to: EveryStep Kavanagh House Hospice, 900 56th St., Des Moines, IA 50312. Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services to Waukee has been entrusted with Marian's final arrangements.