Smith, Michael Emery

WINDSOR HEIGHTS-Michael Emery Smith, 31, was born in Clarion, Iowa, to Charlene and Jerry M. Smith of Rowan, Iowa.
He died at home in Windsor Heights, Iowa, on Sept. 5, 2022.
Michael always had a love and special affection for his family, animals, and astronomy. He could name and place every star and constellation.
Some of his other interests included fishing, drawing, and arrowhead and rock collecting.
By nature, Mike was a kind, quiet, considerate person who would readily help anyone in need of his help. He had a huge, loving heart and anyone lucky enough to call him friend or brother received his loyalty and admiration.
Though we’re still unsure of his cause of death, we do know that he is no longer frightened, struggling, or unhappy due to his mental health issues. He bravely fought and tried to deal with these issues for nine years.
His celebration of life is being tentatively planned for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., located at the community center at the old gym in Williams, Iowa. This will be followed by a specially built crematorium fireworks display where we will shoot him to the stars.
We hope to see and greet all his friends at this special occasion.
Surviving family members include mother Charlene (Cunningham) Smith of Williams; father Jerry “Mike” Smith of Rowan; brother Dana D. Fouts (Danielle) of Grimes; sister Katie (Smith) Anderson of Fort Dodge; and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, step-siblings, step-nephews and step-nieces.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Eldred and Charlotte Cunningham and Lester and Lillian Smith; uncles Jim Cunningham, Ed Cunningham, and John Smith; aunt Jeanine Heimstra; and cousin Mark Cunningham.