HUBBARD - Charles Smuck Jr., 98, of Hubbard, formerly of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at Sheppard Cemetery in Union. Memorials may be directed to Charles Smuck Jr. Memorial, P.O. Box 65, Alden, IA 50006.
Charles Smuck Jr. was born Nov. 22, 1922, on the family farm near Buckeye, Iowa. He was the son of Charles Sr. and Anna (Tintjer) Smuck. Charles grew up in the Buckeye township of Hardin County and attended rural Buckeye schools #3 and #4. He helped his father farm, and at an early age helped neighbors during harvest season. On Feb. 20, 1943, Charles was united in holy marriage with Barbara Madole of Buckeye by the Rev. W.C. Fluscher at Webster City, Iowa. God blessed this marriage with a son, Jim. In 1943 Charles took a job as a farmhand and they moved to a home near Garden City. Chuck knew the meaning of hard work, and enjoyed many happy times with family and friends with a fishing pole in his hands. In January 1945, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in Texas and in the far east theater and participated in the Liberation of the Philippines. He was discharged from the Army on Oct. 27, 1946. Charles never disclosed any part of the war in which he had served.