BUCKEYE - Steve Smuck, 72, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Iowa Falls Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the church. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Steve and his family.
Steve Allen Smuck was born in Alden, Iowa on Sept. 11, 1950 to Herbert and Katie Smuck. He was the oldest of six children.
On Aug. 17, 1969, Steve married Randy Lou Roe in Buckeye, Iowa. They had three children: Tabatha, Candice, and Allen. They made their home in Buckeye and Steve made a career out of driving semi-truck. He spent the next 50 plus years driving cross country and seeing amazing sights. He also drove locally, working with farmers from around the area. His final workplace was Landus Co-op in Buckeye, where he worked until two weeks before he passed away.
You could always count on Steve to support his Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved sports. He was so happy to see his Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl and in the summer he would be supporting his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Royals.
Steve loved to drive truck. He loved woodworking and built many cabinets and shelves around the house. Gardening was also a passion of his, as well as hunting, fishing and golfing. But above all else, he loved his family. Spending a day outside grilling for his family was one of the things he loved best. He loved his dog, Moose. They were best friends and spent many a night cuddling in the chair and playing.
On Oct. 31, 2022 Steve was diagnosed with ALS. He fought the disease head on everyday until he lost the battle on May 25, 2023. He handled his diagnosis like he did everything else, courageous, strong, and with his family by his side.
Steve Smuck is survived by his wife, Randy, who he was married to for 53 years; his children: Tabatha (Neil) Larsen, Candice (Corey) Brockway and Allen (Kelly) Smuck; grandchildren: Oren Bilky, Michael Mallory, Gage and Zoey Brockway, Gabriel and Kolbie Smuck and Dimitri Larsen and three great-grandchildren: Lily and Luca Bilky and Nora Larsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Katie Smuck; two sisters, Sandy and Sally Smuck and a brother, Stacy Smuck.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. The open road awaits, safe travels.