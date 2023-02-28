AMES - Arne “Lewis” Sogard, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A celebration of life will be held in the summer for immediate family.
Lewis was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Forest City to Elmer and Alice (Michelson) Sogard. He started school in Forest City school district and later moved to Des Moines where he graduated from North High School in 1958. He married Sherrill Alden on Dec. 3, 1966 in Alden. Lewis served in the Army National Guard in Iowa Falls. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 40 years as a transportation foreman. Lewis enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and gardening. He loved animals and adored his many nieces, and nephews.
Lewis is survived by his brother, Roger Sogard of Ames and many other special relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice in 1973; father, Elmer in 1975; brother, Kenneth in 1989; and wife, Sherrill in 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue League or the Charity of your choice. Steven’s Memorial Chapel in Ames in handling the arrangements.