HUBBARD—Steven Brinkmeyer, 77, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from surgery complications at the VA Hospital in Des Moines. A family graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Iowa Paralyzed Veterans of America, 7025 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322 and Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 368, Hubbard, IA 50122. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Steven and his family. For online condolences and more information go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.