IOWA FALLS - Marianne Stewart, 87, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls followed by a committal service at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Eldora. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Marianne Stewart was born on April 28, 1936, in Willington, Del. to James Stewart and Ruth Bourque. Marianne moved to Eldora, Iowa with her family. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1955. On Oct. 5, 1955, Marianne was united in marriage to Larry Kadolph, they later divorced in 1973. She enjoyed cooking and family time. She also enjoyed working with people and held numerous jobs.
Those who loved her: children Becky (Dale) Lueck of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; Monica Kadolph of Hubbard, Iowa; Tom (Sheila) Kadolph of Aurora, Colo.; and Joni Kadolph of Iowa Falls, Iowa; siblings: Robert (Janette) Stewart of Silver Springs, Md.; Richard (Beth) Stewart of Cypress, Texas; Cindy Stewart of Ackley, Iowa; Greg Stewart of Ankeny, Iowa; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Len, Bill and Van Stewart; sister Doris Saylor; daughter Leslie Kadolph Lorber; and son Jon Kadolph.
Our family thanks the staff of Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls for their care, especially granddaughter Sammy and husband Alex.