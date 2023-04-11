ALDEN - Clara Stielow, 93, of Alden, passed away on Sunday, April 9, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. A private family burial will be held on Thursday, April 13, at the Alden Cemetery.
Surls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Clara was born Jan. 15, 1930 on a farm near Dows. Her parents were Wayne Bridges and Gudrun (Jensen) Bridges.
She attended country school in Morgan Township in Franklin County and graduated from Dows High School in 1947.
On July 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Russell Stielow of Alden. They were blessed with two daughters, DeeAnn and Lori.
Clara was a wonderful mother and housewife for many years and worked for Northwestern Bell for 20 years as a custodian. During her later years, she worked in the mailroom at the Times Citizen.
Clara loved her family and was very supportive of her children and grandchildren's activities. She loved the outdoors, dancing, cooking, crafting and playing cards.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, DeeAnn (Bob) Ites of Alden, Lori Stielow of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren: Scott (Danae) Ites of Alden, Lisa (Pat) Reynolds of New Virginia, and Justin (Marissa) Ites of Alden; great-grandchildren: Saje Ites and Jace Ites both of Alden, Tyler and Jordan Reynolds both of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell, great grandson Dawson Cole Reynolds, and a brother, Dean Bridges.