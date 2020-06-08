IOWA FALLS
Venita “Vicki” Stinson, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Iowa Falls. A private family funeral will be held with burial in the Alden Cemetery. A public visitation, without family present, will be Friday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls.
Vicki was born on Jan. 8, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Leonard and Zilda (Coons) Mulligan. Vicki graduated from Sacred Heart in Sioux City. On Dec. 8, 1973, Vicki was united in marriage to Gene Stinson in Iowa Falls.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Gene, of Iowa Falls; her son, Paul (Donna) Servello of Henderson, Nevada; her grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Servello of Redland, California, and Nicole Servello of Rancho Cucamonga, California; great-grandchildren, Makenna and Devin Servello of Redland, California; her sister-in-law, Betty Stinson of Iowa Falls; her nieces, Debra (Darwin) Stinson/Miller of Iowa Falls, Susan (Ken) Stinson/Toomsen of Ames, Valerie (Roger) Stinson/Tendall of Nevada and Terry (Bruce) Stinson/Peyton of Iowa Falls, Bev Briggs of Stratford, and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Merton and Olive Stinson; sister-in-law, Wilma (Marlyn) Stinson-Maine; and brothers-in-law, Lee, Ray and Joe Stinson.
Venita “Vicki” Stinson, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Iowa Falls. A private family funeral will be held with burial in the Alden Cemetery. A public visitation, without family present, will be Friday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls.
Vicki was born on Jan. 8, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Leonard and Zilda (Coons) Mulligan. Vicki graduated from Sacred Heart in Sioux City. On Dec. 8, 1973, Vicki was united in marriage to Gene Stinson in Iowa Falls.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Gene, of Iowa Falls; her son, Paul (Donna) Servello of Henderson, Nevada; her grandchildren, Chris (Kim) Servello of Redland, California, and Nicole Servello of Rancho Cucamonga, California; great-grandchildren, Makenna and Devin Servello of Redland, California; her sister-in-law, Betty Stinson of Iowa Falls; her nieces, Debra (Darwin) Stinson/Miller of Iowa Falls, Susan (Ken) Stinson/Toomsen of Ames, Valerie (Roger) Stinson/Tendall of Nevada and Terry (Bruce) Stinson/Peyton of Iowa Falls, Bev Briggs of Stratford, and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Merton and Olive Stinson; sister-in-law, Wilma (Marlyn) Stinson-Maine; and brothers-in-law, Lee, Ray and Joe Stinson.