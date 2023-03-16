DENVER, Colo.
Brandon Stockdale, 28, of Denver, Colo. and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at his home in Denver on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Following the lunch at the church, a celebration of life will follow at Highland Golf Club. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
It is with great sadness that the Stockdale family shares the death of their son, Brandon Stockdale. Brandon was born on April 13, 1994 to Dan and Kathy Stockdale.
If you knew Brandon you knew that he loved to have fun, was outgoing and enjoyed life and had a huge heart. He enjoyed gaming online with his brothers. He called his grandparents his favorite people and loved to play with his little cousins at family gatherings. He enjoyed a good conversation which usually ended in a good laugh. Brandon loved spending time with family and friends at Clear Lake each summer. He was also a great planner of family trips.
Brandon’s friendships have been a huge part of his life since he was a little boy. He loved living in Colorado where he would go to concerts at Red Rocks, enjoy celebrations with friends and entertain any family or friends that came for a visit. Brandon loved when people would come to visit in Colorado, particularly when his friends would go skiing so he could wait for them in the Chalet. He loved to go to music festivals where he could be himself, bragging about how polite he was and reminding everyone to “Be A Good Person.”
Brandon graduated from Iowa Falls Alden High School in 2012 and pursued his education at the University of Iowa, both inside and outside the classroom. He graduated with a degree in marketing in 2016 and began working for Principal Financial Services in Des Moines. After he moved to Denver, he continued his career at Empower Financial Services as Internal Sales Director.
He will be missed by his parents; his brothers, Trevor and Austin; along with his grandmother Ruth Oehlerich and grandparents Steven and Virginia Stockdale; all of his aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and all the friends and acquaintances he met during his short life. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Darwin Oehlerich.