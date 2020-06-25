Orlen Stolee, 81, of Radcliffe, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, from an extensive four-year battle and complications of cancer. A flowing visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Stavanger Lutheran Church in Garden City. Please respect the social distance guidelines. Wearing a mask is encouraged. A private family funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Stavanger Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed at www.stavangerlutheran.org. Burial will be in the Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Radcliffe Ambulance, c/o Bob Stensland, PO Box 317, Radcliffe, IA 50230. For online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Orlen and his family.