Sudderberg, Corine Ann

IOWA FALLS - Corine Ann Sudderberg, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the St. Mark's Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Corine Ann Sudderberg was born on Oct. 1, 1933 in Miles, Iowa to George and Lilith (Rice) Phelan. She graduated from Boone High School and then from Ellsworth Community College with her associates degree. On Feb. 23, 1952, Corine was united in marriage to Donald Sudderberg in Boone. She would later marry John Tamminga on July 17, 2004.