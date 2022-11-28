IOWA FALLS - Elaine F. Sunken, 80, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 28, from 1-3 p.m. at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial to follow at Friends Cemetery.
Elaine Florence Sunken (Bruns) was born on March 16, 1942, in Alden, to John and Grace (Maas) Bruns. On April 10, 1959, Elaine was united in marriage to Roy Sunken and they raised their three children, Craig Sunken, William “Bill” Sunken and Jean Ann Manley in Iowa Falls. Elaine was a homemaker until her children were older and then worked at Boyt Luggage Company. She enjoyed baking, flowers and gardening. She especially loved sharing the produce from her garden with others!
Elaine is survived by her husband Roy of Iowa Falls; her son Craig (Phyliss) of Park Ridge, Ill.; Bill (Jolene) Sunken of Iowa Falls; sister Jan Faber of Marshalltown; brother Rich Bruns of Waukee; and brother-in-law Ron Sunken of Iowa Falls. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Amanda Sunken, Thomas Sunken, Michael Manley, Julianna Sunken and Paul Sunken; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, brother Gary, daughter Jean Ann and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.