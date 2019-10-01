Judith “Judy” Mae Swanson, 75, of Iowa Falls, formerly of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Des Moines, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport with cremation to follow. A memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park immediately following service. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com