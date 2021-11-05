Richard “Dick” Swanson, 82, of Iowa Falls, formerly of Eldridge, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Rehabilitation of Hampton surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport (3625 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA, 52807). Visitation will take place an hour before the service from 10-11 a.m., also at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.