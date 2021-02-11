IOWA FALLS
Judith Ann Swartz, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls, after her battle with cancer. The family is holding a visitation Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, with a Scripture Service and Rosary at 2 p.m. The visitation and service will require that masks be worn and physical distancing guidelines be observed. There will be a private burial on Monday. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial gift to St. Mark Catholic Church. Cards and memorials may be directed to the family: Judy Swartz Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Judy was born July 12, 1935, to LaVal and Katherine “Gladys” (Kennelly) Apland in Mason City, Iowa. She had one younger sister, Nancy (Schwebke). Growing up, Judy called herself a “tomboy” and loved playing ball, being outside and playing with her dog.
Judy had a good earthly life, especially the nearly 60 years with her beloved husband, John Lewis Swartz. They married on June 15, 1957, at the St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls and had two children, David and Ann. Judy and John became the third generation owners of Swartz Drug in Iowa Falls, which was later known as Medicap Pharmacy and eventually as Corner Pharmacy.
Early in their marriage, Judy worked at Citizen Bank. She later managed the books for the pharmacy and ran the Wagon Wheel, a card and gift shop in Iowa Falls. John and Judy eventually sold the pharmacy to their daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Rex Ford.
John and Judy enjoyed their cats, playing cards, camping in their RV and time with their grandchildren. Judy’s passion was baseball and the Chicago Cubs in particular. Judy listened when you talked to her and remembered the stories you shared. She cared deeply and worried more about everyone else than herself.
Judy Swartz is survived by her daughter, Ann (Rex) Ford of Iowa Falls; her son, David (Brenda) Swartz of Chicago, Illinois, and their two children, Haley and Gavin; her nieces and nephews, Curt Schwebke, Steve (Karla) Schwebke, Lori Mortenson and Sue Waldee; and John’s sister Frances and husband William (Oz) Osmundson of Clear Lake, Iowa; her nieces and nephews, Anne, Mike and Don Sondag and Brad, Bill and Kurt Osmundson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lewis Swartz; her parents, Val and Katherine “Gladys” Apland; and her sister, Nancy Schwebke and husband Kenneth Schwebke.
