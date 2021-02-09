IOWA FALLS—Judith Ann Swartz, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls, after her battle with cancer. The family is holding a visitation Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel in Iowa Falls, with a Scripture Service and Rosary at 2 p.m. The visitation and service will require that masks be worn and physical distancing guidelines be observed. There will be a private burial on Monday. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial gift to St. Mark Catholic Church Cards. Memorials may be directed to the family: Judy Swartz Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.