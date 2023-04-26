Kenneth Sweedler
June 3, 1927-April 25, 2023
WILLIAMS
Kenneth Sweedler, 95, of Williams, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Chapel in Williams.
Kenneth Lyle Sweedler, son of Lloyd and Olive (Lauer) Sweedler, was born June 3, 1927 in Iowa Falls. Kenneth graduated from Williams High School in 1944. In November of 1950 he joined the U.S. Army Iowa National Guard and served until November of 1958. In September 1953, he was united in marriage to Arlene (Mogle) and they resided on a farm near Williams until they moved into town in 1981.
Kenneth was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of Williams, a member of the Williams Area Development Club, owned and operated Sweedler Insurance Agency for 39 years, was on Security Mutual Board of Director for 39 years, was a proud member of the Williams Lions Club for 61 years serving as the secretary, and was a lifelong farmer, farming the family century farm for over 60 years.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter Charlotte (Douglas) Moore of Wichita, Kan., and son Wesley (Cindi) Sweedler of Williams; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Karen) Moore and Matthew Moore (Terri Wolfe) both of Wichita, Kan.; and Elizabeth Sweedler and Kyle Sweedler both of Williams; two great-granddaughters: Kayla Hart-Jones of Wichita, Kan.; and Morgan Hart-Jones of Toronto, ON; sisters-in-law: Virginia Mogle of Hammond, Ind. and Marlene Mogle of Des Moines; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; parents: Lloyd and Olive Sweedler; sister Vivian Heiden; brothers-in-law: Herbert Heiden, William Mogle, Fred Mogle, Earl Cramer and Larry Mogle; sisters-in-law: Mae Etta Cramer and Shirley Mogle; and one nephew.