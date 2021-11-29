Janice Swires, 75, of Eldora, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Benson Cemetery near Whitten. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family, Janice Swires memorial c/o Susan Collins, 1905 14th Ave., Eldora, IA 50627. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Janice and her family.