IOWA FALLS - Betty Jean (Fuller) Taylor, 90, of Iowa Falls passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family: Betty Taylor memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
Betty Jean Fuller was born July 8, 1933, in Jackson Township, Hardin County, Iowa, to Verne and Gladys (Johnson) Fuller. Betty graduated from Owasa High School in 1950. She loved playing 3-on-3 basketball during high school. On Feb. 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to John Taylor. To this union two sons were born: Kim and Jon (Mike). She graduated cosmetology school in Waterloo and ran a beauty shop out of her basement while the kids were growing up. After raising her boys, Betty worked at General Publishing and Binding and did the bookkeeping for the lumber yard. She baked many pies for many years at the Red Rooster. Betty was very active in the Democratic party, was instrumental in getting Rosalynn Carter to Iowa Falls and had her come to the Taylor house for dinner.
Betty is survived by her two sons: Kim (Hanna) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Jon (Mike) Taylor of Ames; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law: Bruce Taylor of Seattle, Wash.; Chuck Taylor of Iowa Falls; Tim (Julia) Taylor of Ankeny; one sister-in-law: Carol Hughes (Taylor) of Muscatine, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband: John Taylor; her parents; one granddaughter: Kristen Taylor; and a brother: Robert Fuller.