Taylor, John

IOWA FALLS - John Taylor, 89, of Iowa Falls passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for John Taylor will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, Iowa Falls. Time of visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, also at Linn’s Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery, Owasa. Memorials may be directed to the family: John Taylor memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
John Taylor was born July 8, 1933 to Bruce Andrew and Elizabeth Evelyn (Waters) Taylor at Ottumwa, Iowa. He attended school in Leon until his parents moved to Iowa Falls in 1948. He graduated Iowa Falls High School with the class 1951. On Feb. 7, 1953 he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Fuller. To this union two sons were born: Kim (Hanna) and Jon (Mike). He started his employment as a carpenter with Highway Lumber Company; continuing with being a salesman for building supplies (actually selling lumber out of a railroad boxcar) for the COOP, becoming the COOP manager. He then was employed by Farmland Industries (selling special merchandise and farm supplies). He started Taylor Lumber and Building Supply in 1975. After selling Taylor Lumber, he sold and designed buildings for Lester and Butler (including the horse barns at Prairie Meadows). After retiring he drove grain truck for Stockdales and Pilot Car for Linn’s Escort Service.
He was one of the original founders and helped design and build Meadow Hill Golf Club. He was a member of Meadow Hills Golf Club (past president and grounds keeper). John had three hole-in-ones: 1967 hole 3, 1970 hole 3 and 2005 hole 8. He was the club tournament champion in 1972. He was also a member of Masons Home Lodge #192 50-year member (past Worshipful Master) a member of ZAG A ZIG Shrine, a member Arcturus Lodge #100 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
John is survived by his wife Betty of Iowa Falls; sons: Kim (Hanna) Taylor of Cedar Falls, and Jon (Mike) Taylor of Ames; Seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three brothers: Bruce Taylor of Seattle, Wash.; Chuck Taylor of Iowa Falls; Tim (Julia) Taylor of Ankeny; one sister: Carol Hughes (Taylor) of Muscatine; and nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter Kristen Taylor.