ELDORA
Loyd E. Thayer, 92, of Eldora, Iowa, went to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, while in the comfort of his home. Following Loyd’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services for Loyd will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Berlin Cemetery (Jackson Township) located at 19304 R Ave. in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Pastor Roger Crawford will be officiating the service. The family has requested no flowers please. Memorial contributions may be directed in Loyd’s name to his family and will be designated elsewhere later. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Loyd Earl Thayer was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Hardin County, Iowa, the son of Harry and Edna (Lamb) Thayer. He was raised and educated in the Hardin County school district and graduated from the Owasa High School. Following graduation, Loyd honorably served his country by enlisting with the United States Army from 1946-1948.
On Oct. 2, 1949, Loyd was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jackie Scott, at her home. From this union four children were born: Caryl, Karen, Bill and Jim. Loyd was a very hard-working man and made sure to teach his children the same work ethics. Loyd was a farmer, retired from Farmland Foods, employed as a bus driver and custodial staff at ENP and in many other capacities. He was very dedicated to his Faith and journey with God.
Loyd was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Union, Iowa, where he was a Deacon for over 50 years and taught Sunday school and was an AWANA leader investing in the lives of many. It is most important to him for all to know that the only way to Heaven is through the blood and sacrifice of Jesus Christ who forgives sin (John 3:16). He was a 4-H leader (inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame), member of the Pine Lake Saddle Club, served on the Hardin County Fair Board and more. Loyd’s passion was working and serving God by helping others. He loved everyone who came across his path and always cherished the time spent together with his family.
Left to cherish Loyd’s memory are his children: Karen Thayer, Bill (Kathy) Thayer and Jim (Cheryl) Thayer; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Mary Ann Baago.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Thayer; parents: Harry and Edna Thayer; one daughter: Caryl Thayer; and siblings: Margie Feuring, Roy Thayer and Lyle Thayer.
