IOWA FALLS-Theda Reece, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Theda and her family.