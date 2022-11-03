Thompson, Michelle (Hunt)

ANKENY - Michelle (Hunt) Thompson, 44, of Ankeny and formerly of Alden, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Alden United Methodist Church in Alden with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Popejoy. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Michelle Renee Thompson was born on Aug. 1, 1978 in Iowa Falls, to Michael and Kathleen (Huffman) Hunt. She graduated from the Alden High School and then from Ellsworth Community College and DMACC. She worked as a nurse for Bethany Life.
Michelle is survived by her father Michael (Mary) Hunt of Alden; daughter Kathleen “Katie” Goodwin of Ankeny; brother James (Kelly) Thompson of 29 Palms, Calif.; sister Donna (John) Lewandowski of Laveen, Ariz.; sister Yolanda (Dave) Sanders of Nevada, Iowa; sister Yvonne Hunt of Laveen, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mothers Kathy and Teri “TJ” Hunt and her maternal and paternal grandparents.