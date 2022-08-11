Tichy, Bryton Alexander - April 29, 1996–Aug. 10, 2022

IOWA FALLS - Bryton Alexander Tichy, 26, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Bryton was born April 29, 1996, in Maquoketa to Tim and Heather Tichy. Bryton graduated from Iowa Falls-Alden High School in 2014. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, stationed in California at Camp Pendleton. He was deployed in several different countries and had a chance to experience the world near and far. Bryton loved his dog, Henry, playing pool, fishing, hunting, and getting into any adventure he could find. He had a huge heart, never met a stranger, and everyone has a story to share. The celebration of life party will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Scenic City Boat Club.