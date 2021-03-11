HUBBARD
William Tintjer, 92, of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church or the Hubbard Care Center. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
William L. Tintjer Jr. was born on July 6, 1928, on the Tintjer family farm north of Hubbard, Iowa. He was the eldest of four children born to William and Freida (Tiekenherminick) Tintjer.
He grew up on the farm north of Hubbard and received his education by attending Tipton #5 country school. He helped his dad farm until he went into the service. He served during the Korean Conflict as a truck driver in Korea.
On Feb. 20, 1955, Willie was united in marriage to Marjorie Peshia at the United Methodist Church in Eldora. Willie and Marjorie settled on the Tintjer farm where he farmed for most of his working life. Along with farming, Willie was also the local tree cutter. When he was able, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling stories and visiting. After they retired, Willie enjoyed watching the grandchildren and providing transportation to practices. After Willie and Marjorie lost their home to a fire in 1998, they moved into an apartment on Maple Street in Hubbard. He lived there until June 2014 when he went to the Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora. Willie stayed in Eldora until after Marjorie passed away and he then resided at the Hubbard Care Center since August 2017. He passed away there on March 9, 2021.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his daughter, Linda, and her husband Mark Inks of Hubbard; grandchildren, Bryce Rush of Iowa Falls and Brooke Luse and her husband Kordell of Boone; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kensley Luse; one sister, Anna Tintjer of Hubbard; one brother, Walter Tintjer of Marshalltown; one sister-in-law, Alice Peshia of Rush City, Minnesota; along with many other relatives and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, Nancy Tintjer; and one brother, Wallace Tintjer.
